For the first time in my life I stood on a frozen lake.
On a recent trip to Bemidji, Minn. to rescue my sister-in-law I had a few minutes to wander around Paul Bunyan Park within the city. Cousin Frog was along for the adventure and as our usual modus operandi suggests we were up for some city experiences while in a new place. This rescue mission also turned into one of our ‘Adventures of Frog and Toad’.
I have lived in Minnesota for the majority of my life. I had also never been out on a frozen body of water in my life, until last week. If we are being truthful, I rarely go with fishing and have not been since I was 16 and would need to purchase a license. Tagging along on a fishing trip usually involves me packing a book and plenty of sunblock to enjoy the quiet.
During our drive up to Bemidji, through several forests and past multiple lakes, we scoffed at the people out on lakes with large chunks of open water still visible. We both agreed that we would never go out on a frozen lake or body of water. At one point we watched two people each dragging a sled behind them skirt around a large open section of lake to find a fishing spot.
Neither of us could be considered in any way coordinated and graceful. When we fall it is hard and we are going to need medical attention. As my sister-in-law recently found out this seems to be a Team White trait. She was taking the dog out, slipped and broke her leg and ankle in at least three places. Our rescue mission/adventure was to take her to a doctor’s appointment and hopefully have her surgical stitches removed and a real cast put on.
Her accident resulted in what I am now calling her bionic ankle. This slip and fall was not out on the lake, but instead on a slight hill covered in grass.
While she was off at this appointment, we were off waiting to pick her up and exploring the town. Walking in the park we saw a boat landing and a quick suggestion later we were standing out on the ice. Unlike our literary counterparts, Frog is of a slighter build than myself. She naturally was sent out first to test the waters, or in this case ice.
Neither of us were prepared for a frozen water trek so a few steps in and we had our photographic documentation of our adventure. We hopped back of the lake and headed back to the car. Both impressed with our antics and dry. Again we agreed that a frozen lake was not a place we would be standing on.
Stay safe out there fisher folks and be sure to check the ice thickness before heading out!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
