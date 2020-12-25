Dear Santa,
A few weeks ago we had the chance to sit down and have a chat. While we were talking you asked me what I wanted for Christmas. I let you know that my present had arrived early. My sewing machine died in the middle of a large scale mask making mission. A new machine appeared in the mail a few days later.
You asked me what my favorite thing about Christmas was and I owned up to being a bit of a Scrooge. Finding and giving others the perfect gift is really my favorite part of the season. Asking for things for myself is tricky and I often make my list up of things I need.
After thinking on our conversation over the last few days, I realized that I forgot to ask for some important things.
When I was much younger my dad was stationed overseas with the military during Christmas. For my family Christmas was not the same that year. To this day I have a very hard time remembering details about the time he was away. The things I do remember are vague, but I know it was not a happy merry Christmas for me, my mom or my siblings.
I know that there are other families experiencing the same thing this Christmas. There might even be more families this year than last experiencing something similar. For many families 2020 has been hard.
For Christmas this year I would like to ask you for some very big things.
This year I want people to be kind to one another. Too often we get caught up in our own woes and forget that others around us can also be struggling. Stopping a moment to consider the perspective of others is hard to do, but I wish people would do it more often.
I wish that families can be together. While it may not be physically this year, I hope that people get creative in supporting and visiting each other.
Most of all I need an end to COVID-19 and I can guarantee that I am not the only one wishing this.
These are big asks and I don’t think that they will fit in your sleigh. I hope that they are not too big for people to carry them in their hearts and minds.
Thank you Santa for bringing some hope and cheer to people during this difficult time. I really appreciate you taking the time out of this busy season for me. Stay safe and happy holidays.
(More letters to Santa can be found on pages six and seven of this edition of the Star-Gazette. This time from Barnum First Graders.)
“Have a Funky Funky Christmas” Santa,
Alanea W.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.