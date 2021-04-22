Friday last week in the ‘White House’ was bookended by oddness.
In our house there is a specific song that has been banned due to the emotional response by one individual, Mom. The day on Friday started with this song, “Rainbow Connection” by one Kermit the Frog coming on the radio.
Never in my life have I heard this song simply playing on the radio. Now usually this song is met with tears within nine seconds, in this instance it was met with a quick jog out of the car after several failed attempts to turn off the radio.
Afternoon was all systems normal for the start to the weekend.
By supper things took a turn for the weird once again.
For those that are not aware, I presently live with my parents to help provide care for my father who was diagnosed over two years ago with terminal brain cancer. Friday only highlighted the reason for our cohabitation.
At supper time Dad was having some clear difficulties and we decided that it would be appropriate to head to the Emergency Room. Around the same time, Mom was also not feeling up to snuff and she also decided that our trip to the Emergency Room would be for two patients instead of just one.
This kicked off a weekend of hospital visiting for Mom and hanging out in the parking ramp for me.
Despite the oddity of the past few days I think I finally found the meaning behind the idea of a rainbow connection.
As I was sprinting to the ER, I knew that calling a family friend who is on the Finlayson Fire and Rescue Team was a good idea. While I was sitting in the waiting room at the ER, I knew that I could call a family friend to let the dog out of her kennel. During the wait between updates, I knew that I could text a local ER nurse and family friend.
Everyone of these folks dropped what they were doing to help us out in our time of need. Before I had never understood why Mom cried when listening to a song about rainbows, but after this week I think I understand more than ever why she does.
This weekend I found my own “Rainbow Connection” in the connections that I have with my community. With the help of my own rainbow connection I think that I can do anything.
