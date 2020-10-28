Willie Pressley

Willie J. Pressley, 81, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away October 12, 2020 in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He was born February 4, 1939 to the late Clarence and Julia (Burroughs) Pressley in Nesmith, South Carolina. Willie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 26 years before retiring as a First Sergeant. Following his military career, he worked for Howmet Casting, A Division of Alcoa, for 20 years before retiring. In his spare time, Willie enjoyed car shopping and visiting open houses. He loved to play the guitar and had a beautiful voice that could soothe anyone that heard it. Willie enjoyed fixing and making things around the house as well. His grandchildren always said that “Grandpa can fix anything you give him”. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Pressley, Hester Wilson, and Edyth Martin; brothers, Clarence Pressley, Jr. and William Pressley and son-in-law, Charles Ingram.
He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Rosemary (Komar) Pressley; children, Gregory J. (Yvonne) Pressley, Kimberly A. Pressley, Sheila L. (Louis) Pressley, Andrea T. (Daniel) Blue, Bryan D. (Kristina) Pressley, Gregory B. (Brenda) Campbell, Jennifer J. Ingram, and Pamela Pressley; siblings, Eugene Pressley and Lula Mae Wilson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Willie was laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, 501-982-2136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.