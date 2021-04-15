William R. Hoffman

William Roger Hoffman, age 70, died April 5, 2021 at St. Luke’s in Duluth Minn. Bill was born on December 15, 1950 to Wilfred & Ellen Hoffman in Park Rapids, Minn. He was the oldest of four siblings: Richard (Gail) of Superior, Wisc, Doug (Nancy) of Barnum, Minn. and Shirley Adamic of Cloquet, Minn.
He will be remembered for letting Alexa drive the ‘back roads’, fishing with Nick, sharing his love of old cars with Brandon, and trips to ‘the park’ with Sara and Will.
Bill would never turn down fried chicken, popcorn, or chocolate. His children learned at a young age to never drink the last Coke. He will be missed by his five children: Sara Hoffman of Hudson, Wisc., Will Hoffman of Cloquet, Minn. and Brandon, Nicholas and Alexa Hoffman of Woodbury Minn.
The family would love to hear your stories about Bill at a celebration of life on April 17, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Salem Hall, 2702 1st St., Mahtowa, Minn. He will be laid to rest at a private family burial next to his daughter Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.