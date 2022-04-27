May 11, 1943 — April 16, 2022
William Allen Matten, of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Moose Lake Village, Moose Lake. He was 78 years old.
He was born in Cloquet on May 11, 1943, to William and Edith (Bandle) Matten. He grew up in Wrenshall on the family farm and graduated from Wrenshall High School in 1961. He began working at Wood Conversion/Conwed/USG as a laborer in shipping and receiving where he fulfilled a 39 year career, retiring in January of 2001.
Upon retirement, he couldn’t stop working. He sold cars for Tony Grimm and enjoyed mowing lawn for the City of Barnum. He loved collector cars: his pride and joy, the 1957 Buick, being his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo; parents, William and Edith; brother, Jim; daughter-in-law, Jeri Matten; and son-in-law, Todd Mastro.
He will be remembered by his children, Lisa Mastro, David (Roxanne) Matten and Shawn (Jackie) Aho; grandchildren, Skyler, Sayler, Sheyanne, Spencer, Aaron, Danica, Marlene, James, Vance and Carly; great-grandchild, Ren; brother, Alvin (Carolyn) Matten; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation to honor his life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. memorial service on Sunday,April 24, 2022, in Barnum Community Church. Inurnment will be in Silver Brook Township Cemetery, Wrenshall.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.