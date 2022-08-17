Nov. 8, 1933 - Aug. 10, 2022
Willard Elmer Lindholm, 88, of Cromwell passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Essentia Health, St. Mary’s in Duluth. Willard was born on November 8, 1933 in Cloquet to Elmer and Esther Lindholm. He was raised in and attended school in Cromwell, graduating in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marines. On June 28, 2003 he married Lorraine (Lundin) Randall in Cromwell.
He worked in various construction areas in many different places. He spent many years working as a firefighter, logger and in the tree farming industry supplying trees to many generations. This brought him much joy.
He was a member of the Cromwell Wright EV Free Church and a member of the DAV. He enjoyed gardening, tree farming, and yard work.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Lorraine; daughters, Jean Matua and Judy Lindberg; stepchildren, Karen (Jim) Dahl, Terry (Dick) Smith, Audrey (Judy) Randall, Nancy (Joe) Amato, Philip (Kim) Randall, Carol (Neil) Nykanen and Sandy (Scott) Morris; sister, Jeanette Crawford; nieces, Sharon Ortner and Kelly Burchett; nephew, Mike (Debbie) Crawford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Visitation: 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cromwell Wright EV Free Church, Pease Avenue and 3rd Street, Wright. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Cromwell after the luncheon. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the DAV.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
