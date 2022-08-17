o

Nov. 8, 1933 - Aug. 10, 2022

Willard Elmer Lindholm, 88, of Cromwell passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Essentia Health, St. Mary’s in Duluth.  Willard was born on November 8, 1933 in Cloquet to Elmer and Esther Lindholm.  He was raised in and attended school in Cromwell, graduating in 1952.  He served in the U.S. Marines.  On June 28, 2003 he married Lorraine (Lundin) Randall in Cromwell.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0