Wendy Gonzalez, 42, of Sturgeon Lake passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Duluth.
Wendy was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 26, 1980. She eventually moved to Minnesota in 2003.
Wendy formerly worked for the Sturgeon Lake/Aitkin Post Office as a mail carrier, and most recently was a translator for a small construction company.
Wendy loved being outdoors; fishing, gardening, four wheeling, traveling, cooking, hosting and bringing the people she loved and cared about together. We will remember Wendy as charming, passionate, extroverted, fearless, hardworking, generous, extraordinary and a believer.
Included are these three special qualities that
everyone loved and will miss about her. First, she made friends with everyone she met. Second, her laugh was the most contagious. Finally, she loved those around her whole-heartedly, she knew how to touch everyone’s heart and considered most friends she made family.
Wendy lives on through her daughter, Audrey S. Gonzalez; father, José M. Gonzàlez; brothers, Sal (Stephanie) and Steven (Alexis); niece, Ashley; nephews, Ethan, Jaden, JD and Jose. As well as many other family and friends that she loved dearly.
Wendy was preceded in death by her mother Lucila Gonzalez, and grandparents, Rosado Ramos (lovingly known as Mama Chio), Dolores Llamas and José González.
A celebration of Wendy’s life was held Sunday,
August 20, 2023, in Askov.
There will also be a private interment in California, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, where she will be laid to rest with Lucila Gonzalez (mother) and Rosado Ramos (grandmother).
“Those we love don’t go away… they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near.
Still loved and missed and very dear.”
