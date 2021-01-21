Vivian Larson

Vivian Ruth Ilene Larson, 90, lifelong resident of Sturgeon Lake, was called to her heavenly home due to natural causes on Saturday, January 16, 2021 to be reunited with her husband, Albert. She was born to Rudolph and Ruth (Dahl) Larson in Birch Creek Township on November 21, 1930.
Vivian grew up in the area, attending Church Hill School and later graduating from Willow River High School. Vivian married her true love, Albert W. Larson, on June 3, 1950 in Faith Lutheran Church. To their marriage, three children were born; Linda, Steven, and Neil. Vivian worked at the Denham Co-op and the Sturgeon Lake Bank until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidering, fishing, and hunting. Vivian was an avid sports fan, favoring the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. She enjoyed company, always having a homemade cookie and a hot cup of coffee ready. Vivian’s family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the joys of her life. She was a lifetime member of Faith Lutheran Church and served on the alter guild. Her strength of will and character led her to live life on her own terms. Vivian overcame many health struggles in her later years. She will be deeply missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 2009; her parents; brothers, Donald, Ronald, Iver, Earl, Bobby, and David; and sister, Doris.
Vivian is survived by her children, Linda (Murray) Smith of Stratford, Wisc., Steven (JoAnn) Larson and Neil (Pam) Larson, both of Sturgeon Lake; grandchildren, Krystal (Mike) Suntken, Mackenzie (Brad) Novotny, Wendy (Jason) Jost, Douglas (Katie) Larson, Brandi (Andrew) Gassert, Britney (Bryan) Marudas, and Sabrina Larson (Trent); great-grandchildren, Rowan, Alex, Malin, Abram, Margot, Madison, Malori, baby girl Jost due in April, AliceN, Runo, Olaf, Lena, Colbie, Everlie, Freya, and Davina; brother, Verner (Linda) Larson; sister, Louise (Dennis) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Rose-Mary Larson and Kathy Yungwirth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held on January 20, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.