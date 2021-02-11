Victoria P. Aldridge

Victoria Paulette Aldridge, age 64, of Sturgeon Lake, Minn. passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home with her loved ones by her side.
Victoria was born on June 5, 1956 to William and Wanda (Bartimus) Aldridge in St. Louis, Mo. She resided in a few different states and areas throughout her life. Victoria grew up in the Flat River area of Missouri where she graduated from high school and obtained her two-year nursing degree. After completing her nursing degree, Victoria wanted to move forward in the medical field and decided to complete her bachelor’s degree at Southwest Missouri State. Victoria moved to the Minneapolis, Minnesota area where she continued her education in the medical field and received her master’s degree, becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner. Victoria moved to Tanana, Alaska, loving the beautiful landscape and outdoor activities that only Alaska can provide. On October 3, 2013 Victoria married her best friend, Karen Miller. They moved to the Sturgeon Lake area, where Victoria could enjoy many of her hobbies, which included knitting, sewing, and photography. If Victoria could spend her time outside, she was happy, whether it was training dogs, canoeing, fishing, or four-wheeling, Victoria had a smile on her face. Another hobby that brought joy to Victoria’s face was when she was able to travel and set out on new adventures.
Victoria is preceded in death by her parents, William and Wanda; her brother, Newton (David) Aldridge; and sister, Roberta Aldridge.
Victoria is survived by her loving wife, Karen; niece Leora Aldridge; stepchildren, David Pearson, Sandra Rike (Pearson); Leigh-Ann Lickly (Pearson), Diana Pearson, Daniel Pearson; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Victoria’s wishes were to be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Friesland, Minn.
Memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest, 818 Fulton Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, the Sturgeon Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783, phone number 218-372-3391, or to the local food shelf in your area.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
