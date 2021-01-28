Victor J. Kliniski, Sr.

Victor Joseph Kliniski, Sr., 75, Sturgeon Lake, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 18, 1945 in Moose Lake to Joseph and Effie Kliniski. Vic attended Willow River High School graduating in 1963. He served in the National Guard following high school. Vic dairy farmed in Sturgeon Lake Twp. since 1971. He also worked at Conwed for over 20 years and as a custodian at Willow River High School for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Effie Kliniski; son: Jim Kliniski; two brothers: Dave Kliniski and Bob Kliniski; and three sisters: Carol Sack; Phyllis Wolters, and Patty Smekofske.
Vic is survived by three children: Victor Kliniski, Jr; Roxanne Kliniski; and John Kliniski; grandchildren: Robert, Tommy, Louie, Gracie, and Jimmy whom was his farming buddy the last few years; and three sisters: Pam Larson, JoAnn Larson, and Lois Zezulka.
At Victor’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
