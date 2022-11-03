Ketchum, Vanessa

Feb. 10, 1981 - Oct. 25, 2022

Vanessa Lynn Ketchum, 41, Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully with her momma by her side on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.  She was born on Feb. 10, 1981 in Moose Lake to David and Sylvia Ketchum.  She grew up in Sturgeon Lake and attended school at Moose Lake and later at Cloquet where she graduated.  Vanessa attended Pinewood Learning Center in Cloquet, Moose Tracks in Moose Lake, and Phase in Sandstone.  She enjoyed music especially from 60’s and 70’s which really got her going and made her feel free.  Vanessa was brutally honest and you always knew how she felt.  She loved water and bath time, animals, her cats, McDonald’s, trains, library books, and the sound of opening pop cans.  She had an amazing connection with her Grandma D.  

