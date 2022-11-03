Vanessa Lynn Ketchum, 41, Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully with her momma by her side on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. She was born on Feb. 10, 1981 in Moose Lake to David and Sylvia Ketchum. She grew up in Sturgeon Lake and attended school at Moose Lake and later at Cloquet where she graduated. Vanessa attended Pinewood Learning Center in Cloquet, Moose Tracks in Moose Lake, and Phase in Sandstone. She enjoyed music especially from 60’s and 70’s which really got her going and made her feel free. Vanessa was brutally honest and you always knew how she felt. She loved water and bath time, animals, her cats, McDonald’s, trains, library books, and the sound of opening pop cans. She had an amazing connection with her Grandma D.
It takes a village to raise a child and for Vanessa she had an amazing village of caretakers that helped her through life.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Chuck and Gloria Ketchum; maternal grandpa: Archie Johnson; and an uncle: Bob Schmidt.
Vanessa will be lovingly remembered by her parents: David and Sylvia Ketchum; two sisters: Erica Sandberg and Lynn (Jeremy) Rusic; niece and nephews: Miah, Ayden, and Ryker; maternal grandma: Delores Johnson; and wonderful caretakers: Kevin and Wendy Schmidt, the staff at Pine Ridge Homes, and all the others that interacted with Vanessa through the years.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Honorary bearers will be Kevin and Wendy Schmidt and the staff of Pine Ridge Homes.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
