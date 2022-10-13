t

Aug. 20, 1949 - Oct. 8, 2022

Tyrone “Ty” Laugerman, 73, of Pine City, passed away at home with his family on Oct. 8, 2022, after a courageous and determined 12-year battle with Machado-Joseph ataxia.

