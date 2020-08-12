Tom Pangerl, 67, Moose Lake, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Moose Lake. Although Tom ended his life with no warning, we truly want to remember the loyal, caring, and dedicated man he was. He was born on July 8, 1953 in Moose Lake to Joseph and Marlene Pangerl. He grew up in Moose Lake, graduating from Moose Lake High School. He attended college in Granite Falls and furthered his education in fluid technology and hydraulic power and later worked for United Truck Body in Duluth. On June 15, 1979, Tom married Terrian Neveau in Duluth. They lived in Duluth for a short time before moving to Moose Lake. Tom worked for several local auto parts stores and also owned and operated Northwoods Hydraulics prior to his son, taking over the business. He was a dedicated volunteer on the Moose Lake Fire Department where he served in different officer positions. After retiring, Tom enjoyed his winters in Arizona and would come back to Moose Lake for the summer. Tom had a passion for riding motorcycles back in the day and loved riding with his local group of friends. He also loved leather crafting, Razor rides in AZ, ammo reloading and guns, and watching Westerns. Tom also had a passion for history and being a war historian, which led to him going on a Freedom Flight to Washington, DC with his father-in-law. He will also be remembered for being a wonderful caretaker to Terrian through the years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Tammy Pangerl; father: Joseph Pangerl; and his beloved dog: Cooter.
Tom is survived by his wife, Terrian; three children: Jeremy (Annette) Pangerl of Kettle River; Jackie (Luke) Horton of Sturgeon Lake; Josh (Kerry) Pangerl of Moose Lake; 7 grandchildren; his mother: Marlene Pangerl of Moose Lake; 3 siblings: Nancy (Doug) Lott; Sandy (Al) Schmeling; and Denise Knudson; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 2-3 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. There will be no formal service but rather a time to come and pay your respects. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Rutledge. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
