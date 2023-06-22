o

Dec. 17, 1940 - June 5, 2023

Tom Gray succumbed to long term kidney disease at home at the age of 82. He was born in Denver, Colorado and lived his early life as an “Army brat” while moving around the U.S. and graduating from high school in 1959 from YO-HI in Yokohama, Japan. Returning to the U.S. that year he worked various jobs until attending school in Denver to become a licensed practical nurse. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0