Tom Gray succumbed to long term kidney disease at home at the age of 82. He was born in Denver, Colorado and lived his early life as an “Army brat” while moving around the U.S. and graduating from high school in 1959 from YO-HI in Yokohama, Japan. Returning to the U.S. that year he worked various jobs until attending school in Denver to become a licensed practical nurse.
He met and married his wife in 1965 while working at Denver General Hospital. He and his wife moved from Colorado to Iowa and then to Minnesota in 1970 where they bought a farm north of Kettle River. He worked at Mercy Hospital and the State Hospital.
Tom had always wanted to raise livestock. Moving to Louisiana in 1981 he obtained a B.S. in animal science at McNeese State University in Lake Charles and was the shepherd at LSU experimental farm in Baton Rouge. He moved back to the farm in Kettle River and became an active advocate for heritage and minor breeds of livestock. He raised Ossabaw Island and Tamworth hogs, Lineback and Dexter cattle and Louisiana native sheep. Tom also became an accomplished genealogist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gertrude Gray of Fernwood, Idaho; sister, Nancy Robertson of Denver, Colorado. Tom is survived by Peggy, his wife of 58 years and three children, Paula Gray and partner Jacobus Andeweg of the Netherlands; Donna (Shane) Roy of Kettle River; and Thomas II (Marcia) of St Martin, grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He requested that no services be held. The family wishes to thank St Croix hospice and Sonja Roach FNP for their support during his last days.
