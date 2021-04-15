Thomas P. Anderson

Thomas Patrick Anderson was born on March 26, 1941 in St. Paul, Minn. to Knute and Dorothea Anderson.
Growing up he made South St. Paul his home where he met and married Kathleen Robinson and were wed on April 28, 1962. Together they had two sons Michael and Kevin.
Tom had a lifelong career at the Chicago Northwestern/Union Pacific railroad and retired. After retirement they moved to sunny Bullhead city Arizona were Tom loved to landscape and work on his beautiful yard and many projects.
In his free-time he was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing in Florida with his son, and camping. Yearly he looked forward to Elk hunting with his lifelong friends and sons in Colorado, oh and the stories he could tell.
Tom was a huge NASCAR Race fan and traveled to Talladega and all to watch races. Many a Sunday you would find him home with a shrimp cocktail and watching the race.
Tom and Kathy lived life to the fullest. They have great neighbors and friends and loved to spend time at the casino.
Tom was a loving husband of almost 59 years on April 28, 2021. We called him father, friend, son, grandfather but most lovingly Papa man from the Ghetto.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Michael (Janet) and Kevin (Heidi); three grandchildren Mariah Kathleen, Travis Michael, Mary Jane; and sister Elizabeth Axtman.
He will be truly missed by all who knew him but mostly his partner in crime Kathy.
