Thomas Gresczyk age 70 of Long Beach, California died Sunday, March 22, 2020 from leukemia plus other underlying conditions. He was born June 29, 1949 in Cloquet to Lewis and Bernice Gresczyk. Tom grew up in Kettle River, MN, attended Kettle River Elementary and graduated in 1967 from Moose Lake High School. In high school Tom played trumpet in the high school band and was student manger and statistician for all sports. Tom was always a great sports enthusiast. He loved the Vikings and Twins. While growing up he was often seen with a transistor radio attached to his ear. He also loved polka dances at Star Club. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air force for four years and was stationed at Amarillo Air Force Base Texas, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Bien Hoa Air Force Base in Vietnam, Ramstein Air Force Base, Kaiserslautern, Germany and McGuire Air Force Base New Jersey. After 4 years of service he attended UMD for a year before deciding that he wanted a career with the Air Force. During those 16 years he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base, California, Ramstein Air Force Base, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mildenhall Air Force Base, England and March Air Force Base, California. Tom liked Germany the best because of the music and the food. While he was overseas, he wrote sports articles for the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. His talent as a statistician didn’t go to waste either as he was a statistician for many of the Air Force sports teams. In his free time, he often coached the girls’ sports teams. He retired from the Air Force in 1988 with many commendations and awards. Tom being a very humble person we never knew about them till going through his things. He was hired in 1988 by MEBA (Marine Engineers Beneficial Association) as a paymaster. Tom was very conscientious worker and had a .005% error rate. He worked there till he retired March 2017. While working Tom walked in every union Labor Day Parade in downtown Los Angeles, CA. Whenever Tom had the opportunity, he would watch Old Time Polka Hour or tape it. He especially liked Dr. Kielbasa and Chmielewski’s. Tom also was an avid supporter of the University of Southern California men’s football team and women’s basketball and volleyball teams. He never missed a game if he could help it. Tom’s parents lived with him in California during the winters. In their later years Tom took care of them in California. Tom was a devote practicing Catholic. He was the head usher at St. Cornelius in Long Beach, CA Sunday night Mass. He took this position extremely seriously as he wouldn’t leave on a vacation until he had done his service as a Sunday night usher. Tom is deeply missed by his sisters Rita (Jeff) Harrigan Snohomish, WA, Lynn (Jonathan) Mott Orange, CA, brother Rick (Pimpa) Gresczyk of Wright, Mn plus 4 nephews, a niece, a step-nephew and step niece, and 5 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and will be buried next to them. Visitation 10:30 a.m. September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Split Rock Township near Kettle River, MN with the funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Wright, MN. Gathering following at the Wright Senior Center. Masks are mandated or will be provided. Social distancing will be practiced.
