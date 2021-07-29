Susanna K. Westendorf

Susanna “Sue” Karen Westendorf, 77 of Barnum passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021 in St. Luke’s Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born August 18, 1943 in Cloquet to William and Lena Foster. On August 17, 1975 Sue married Gordon Westendorf in Barnum. They made their home in Barnum and together raised seven children. Sue worked at Walmart in various positions for more than 25 years and also at Black Bear Resort in housekeeping for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Barnum.
Sue touched the hearts of everyone she knew with her spit-fire personality. She had a giant heart full of generosity which she showed through taking on the responsibility of raising her four grandsons. She loved playing cards with her family and working on wordsearches during her free time.
Sue was preceded in death by one son, Steven Saarela; and siblings, Barb Foster, Kathleen Foster, Dwayne Foster, William Foster, Rodney Foster, George Foster, and Pauline Young.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gordy; children, Rodney (Theresa) Saarela, Vivian Saarela, Tony (Tammy) Westendorf, Lena (Dewey) Doble, Laurie (Keith) McKibbon, and Gordon (Cindy) Westendorf Jr; grandchildren, Alyssa and Gibson Doble, Donald (Nataly) Saarela, William, Louis, and Kyle Saarela, Dylan and Jayden Westendorf, Nikita Roe, Paige and Heather Saarela, Steven Saarela Jr., Susanna Saarela, Micayla Berg, Biranna, Kiara, Garrett, and Joshua Westendorf; one sister, Patsy (Larry) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of 5E and ICU at St. Luke’s for their compassionate care given to Sue.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.