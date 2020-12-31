Susan E. Sobczak

Susan Evelyn Sobczak, 79, resident of Carlton, passed away in her home on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born in Moose Lake on August 1, 1941 to Ellis and Evelyn (Olson) Whiting.
Susan grew up in Sturgeon Lake, attending school in both Sturgeon Lake and Willow River. On August 15, 1959, Susan married the love of her life, Daniel Sobczak, in Mason City, Iowa. For many years, they lived in Proctor, but later in life moved back to Sturgeon Lake. She enjoyed berry picking, gardening, and had a deep passion for growing flowers and tending to those flowerbeds. Above all else, Sue loved her family; her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They brought her great joy.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, in 2015; daughters, Kathy Sobczak and Debra Curtis; and granddaughter, Ashley Sobczak.
She will be forever remembered by her children, Dave (Jessie) Sobczak, Laurie (Brady) Lyons, Joann (Kevin) Vanvickle, and Daniel (Lisa) Sobczak; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The American Heart Association.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
