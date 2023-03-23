Steve Webb, 69, Carlton, formerly of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1953 in Fergus Falls to Richard and Lillie Webb.
At the age of 3, Steve moved with his family to Moose Lake where he graduated from Moose Lake High School. He later attended Duluth Vo-Tech.
Steve worked for over 44 years at USG in Cloquet. On March 12, 1994, Steve married Susan Webb at Elim Lutheran Church in Blackhoof Township.
Steve was a member at Elim Lutheran Church and was a volunteer firefighter for Blackhoof Fire Department.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, MN Twins, and spending time with Cooper his dog. One of Steve’s greatest loves was his family. Family events were very important to him and he especially loved spending time with his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his generous nature, being kind hearted, and lending a helping hand to those who needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillie Webb and a brother, Donald Webb.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Sue; children, Adam Webb, Andy (Vicky) Webb and Sherry (Jared) Olson; grandchildren: Kodi Webb, Jasmine Peterson, David Webb, Shanika Webb, Brianna Webb, Geordy Webb, Dakota Webb, Addison Webb, Blake Webb, and a soon to be expected grandchild; great-grandchildren, Teddy Webb and Winona Peterson; sister, Susan (Doug) Aasen and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service was held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Elim Lutheran, Barnum. Spring inurnment in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mahtowa.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
