w

March 14, 1953 - March 7, 2023

Steve Webb, 69, Carlton, formerly of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.  He was born on March 14, 1953 in Fergus Falls to Richard and Lillie Webb.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0