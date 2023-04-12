Sonia Rowe, 81, Kettle River, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 from Parkinson’s Disease in Sandstone Health Care Center.
She was born on July 19, 1941 in Aitkin County on the Rowe Dairy Farm to Gerhardt and Valborg (Bugge) Rowe.
Sonia attended school in Kettle River and later Moose Lake High School where she graduated in 1959.
Sonia worked for a short time at St. Luke’s Hospital before beginning her 40-plus year career as a surgical technician at Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed traveling which took her to five of the seven continents, loved entertaining friends and family at home and at the cabin on Prairie Lake, and was very talented at crafts, oil painting, home decorating, gardening, and cooking. Sonia followed in the footsteps of Grandpa Rowe as the church organist for over 60 years at Emmanuel Lutheran in Barnum where she was a lifelong member.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhardt and Valborg; brother; Wesley; brothers-in-law, Guy Leonard and Karl Langhorst.
Sonia will be lovingly remembered by sisters, Clarice Rowe, Sandra Leonard and Marlene Langhorst; sister-in-law, Lois Rowe; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Inurnment will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank Sandstone Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Sonia during her time there.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.