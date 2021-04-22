Shirley Wanda Matuseski, 97, formerly of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living of Eagan. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 3, 1923 to Daniel and Hulda (Felix) Streck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Matuseski; children, Barbara Layon, Thomas Matuseski, and Richard Matuseski; and grandson, Joel Matuseski.
Shirley is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A private inurnment was held in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
