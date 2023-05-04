Shirley Ann Swenson of Moose Lake died at her home with parents and friends around her bedside after a one and one half year battle with thyroid cancer.
She was born in Minneapolis, raised and graduated in Monticello.
Graduated from Northland College, Ashland Wisconsin in 1998.
Some of her employments included St. Croix Girls Camp, Danbury Wisconsin, Thistledew Camp for youth in Togo, Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP), Willow River and Minnesota Correctional Facility, Moose Lake.
She fostered 60-plus dogs for Ruff Start Rescue, Princeton, and interviewed and found the perfect home for each one.
Shirley loved the outdoors, dogs, animals, friends, coffee with half and half, hiking, running, family, Christmas and Halloween, Hawaii and so much more.
She is survived by her parents Steve and Mary Swenson, aunts, uncles, cousins and her four beloved dogs. She considered several best friends as her sisters and her cousin Casey as a brother.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 204 Elem Ave., Moose Lake. Lunch to follow.
Memorials to the famiy will be distributed as per Shirleys wishes, one being Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue, North Dakota, plus others, or to your favorite charity.
