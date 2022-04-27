Aug. 30, 1955 — April 12, 2022
Shelley “Sam” Hartman, of Moose Lake, formerly of Carlton, died and gained her wings on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was 66 years old.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1955, in Duluth to Harold and Helen Olsen. She grew up on Green Hill Farm west of Barnum and attended Barnum High School. On June 28, 1975, she was united in marriage to Dave Hartman in Moose Lake. Although their relationship may not have been what most would have considered normal, they truly loved each other and kept each other company through the years. They lived in Carlton where she worked at S & A Market and later as a paraprofessional at Carlton School.
“Mrs. H.” and “Ms. Shelley” loved her job as a paraprofessional and cultivated many relationships of the students into their adulthood as she continued to show her love and care for each individual. If any of the students had deeper problems or concerns, she poured more love and time into that relationship to help them.
She was president of the Carlton Fire Department Auxiliary for several years. In 1999, she became manager at the Carlton County Fair. She gave so much effort and her larger than life personality to make the Carlton County Fair a better place for families to enjoy. She took on many projects, including building the Arch as you enter the Carlton County Fair. The Shelley “Sam” Hartman Pavilion was built in her honor for the love and dedication she gave to the Carlton County Fair. In 2010, she gave the job to the “2nd best manager,” her daughter.
Family was a huge part of her life and her grandchildren meant the world to her. She will always be remembered for her Facebook activity that was truly her lifeline in later years as she was confined to her home.
She will be remembered for her huge heart, the overflowing love she gave everyone, her contagious smile, her unforgettable laugh and her angel collection.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Olsen; sister, Val Mikyska; and her two special sisters in life, Lucy Pickar and Lorrena Pickar.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Allysha (Paul) Sample of Mahtowa and Zackary (Amber) Hartman of Carlton; grandchildren whom were her moon and stars, Derae Sample, Dawson Sample, Fallon Hartman, Kalee Hartman, Levi Hartman and Liam Hartman; great-grandson, Tucker Hartman; lifelong love, Dave Hartman; siblings, Chris Olsen, Clarice Huddleson, Cass Wekseth, Sonja (Tom) Duesler, Kenny (Joyce) Olsen and Thora Carlson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Moose Lake and continue from noon until the 1 p.m. service on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
