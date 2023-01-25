o

July 2, 1942 - Jan. 16, 2023

Sharon M (Pietrek) Jirik, age 80, of Savage, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord surrounded by her family, on Jan. 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinsons.

