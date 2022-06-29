Dec. 7, 1953 — May 30, 2022
Sharon Joy Hufford, of Cloquet, formerly of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Community Memorial Hospital, Cloquet. She was 68 years old.
She was born in Silver Township, on Dec. 7, 1953, to Chester and Mildred (Niemi) Hufford. She lived in Kettle River until 1978 before moving to Moose Lake. In 1996, she moved to Pine Ridge Homes, Cloquet, to maximize the independence in her own life, as well as in the community surrounding her.
She was a very special lady who was very talented with crafts, mostly enjoying beadwork and plastic canvas yarn work. Throughout the years, Sharon lived with her parents who helped her a lot, and she helped and loved on them in return.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mildred.
Sharon will be missed and remembered by her siblings, Jack (Kathy) Hufford of Mahtowa, Ruth (Ken) Howard of San Antonio, Texas, Marvin (Mary) Hufford of Appleton, Wisconsin and Jim Hufford of Genoa, Wisconsin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service to honor her life will be held in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Moose Lake.
