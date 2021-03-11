Sarah C. Haasis, 42, of Foxboro, died unexpectedly on Sunday February 28, 2021 of cardiac arrest.
Sarah was born in Superior to Melvin and Susan Matson.
Sarah attended Cathedral school and Superior High School, where she excelled in academics and sports. She attended UMD on a basketball scholarship, where she earned her BA in English Education and later, her Master’s Degree from St. Mary’s University.
Sarah married her best friend, Matt Haasis, in 2002.
Sarah was a beloved teacher at Moose Lake High School, where she touched countless lives.
Sarah loved teaching, hunting, reading, softball, pickleball, grammar, good humor, hand sanitizer, movies, relaxing at her “happy place” (her cabin), and spending time with her family, friends, and her favorite person in the world, her daughter, Ellie.
Sarah was preceded in death by her hero, her dad, Melvin; grandparents, Bob and Goldie, Verner and Iola, special great uncle, Wally, and special dogs Petey and Reiny. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Matthew; daughter, Ellie, mother, Sue Matson, sister Carrie (Bill) Sanda, nieces, Callie Sanda and Natalie Haasis, nephews, Gabriel Sanda and Grey Haasis; great-aunt, Elaine; mother-in-law, Carole Haasis; father-in-law, James (Cheryl) Haasis; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, students, too many wonderful friends to count, her three dogs and Ginger “the thousand dollar traveling cat.”
A private graveside service will be held at Summit Cemetery in Foxboro, WI. Pallbearers are Bill Sanda, Nick Haasis, Mitch Haasis, Paul Hartel, Chris Blomquist, and Matt Niedzielski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.