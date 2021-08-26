Samuel M. Stone

Samuel Mark Stone, 26, Sturgeon Lake, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after complications from an ulcer. He was born in Moose Lake on February 23, 1995 to Randy and Loretta Stone. Sam attended school at Moose Lake Elementary, Connections Academy, and later attained his GED through homeschooling. Sam worked for the Little Store, Holiday Station, and a cleaning company. He currently was working odd jobs and doing lawncare. Sam was a pioneer and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and also did Bible training at the Sandstone Federal Corrections. He was also learning the foreign language, Mandarin. Sam was a very social person and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gordon and Betty Stone; grandfather: Robert Lundgren; cousin: Kristy Hunsucker; and uncles: Gordon Stone, Jr. and Duane Stone.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents: Randy and Loretta Stone of Sturgeon Lake; brother: Rick Stone of Sturgeon Lake; grandmother: Kathy Lundgren of Moose Lake; great grandmother: Ruth Brink of Moose Lake; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
If you are interested in attending a Zoom service for Sam’s Memorial on August 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID #815 4013 1076 and the passcode is: paradise.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
