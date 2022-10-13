Behrman, Sally.jpg

Feb. 22, 1943 - Sept. 28, 2022

Sally L. Behrman, 79, Finlayson, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at her home where she wanted to be during her last moments on earth. She was born on Febr. 22, 1943 to Ralph and Marion Williams. Sally grew up in the Denham area and attended school at District 27, Sturgeon Lake, and later Willow River High School where she graduated. On Feb. 28, 1961, Sally married Robert Behrman in Finlayson. She went to LPN school with her sister, Cathy. In 1980, she began working at Mercy Health Care Center until retiring in 2012. At her job, she loved her patients and also her coworkers whom she became great friends with through the years. Sally and her husband fostered (38?) children over the years. She was known for her kind heart, Sunday dinners, love for crafts and crosswords, and clever tongue with her favorite quote being “Read my lips.”

