Ruth M. Brink, 98, Moose Lake, died Friday, August 27, 2021 in Augustana Mercy Health Care Center, Moose Lake. She was born on July 4, 1923 in Lake City to Albert and Clara Schmidt. At the age of 15, Ruth moved to Moose Lake. On June 18, 1940, Ruth married Bertel Brink in Carlton. They dairy farmed through the years. Bertel and Ruth also raised several children as their own through the years and their nephews spent a lot of time on the farm.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bertel in 1996 and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held in Riverside Cemetery, Moose Lake on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
