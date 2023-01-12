Roy Richard Wood passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 after a long battle with COPD at his home in Willow River.
Roy was born on February 28, 1958 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He loved the great outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for 30-plus years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, a home cooked meal and testing his luck with a scratchie or two.
Roy would help anyone in need and would quite literally give the shirt off his own back. While raising his family in Lino Lakes, you could always find him at a fellow neighbor’s house helping to fix something or assisting with a project. He always had the greenest, most well groomed lawn in the summer and the brightest, most creative Christmas display in the winter. He was a “Jack of all trades” and a grillmaster extroidinaire.
After retiring and moving back to Willow River, Roy picked up another nickname, “Rescue Ranger.” Roy was the one to call if you were stuck in a ditch, had a flat tire or just needed to be rescued. He could always be counted on.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Patrick and Jean Wood. And by his two brothers, Pat and Mark.
Roy is survived by his daughter Leah (Michael), son and best friend Richard; his grandchildren Benjamin and Madeline and sister Kathie (Sam). Roy had nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that all loved him dearly.
A special thanks to Sonja Roach, NP for the many years of care. And to the providers with St. Croix Hospice for bringing Roy care, comfort and support over the past few months.
A celebration of Roy’s life will be held later this spring.
