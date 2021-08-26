Ronald D. Werner

Ronald Daniel Werner, Moose Lake, 77, died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born in Ramsey County on September 17, 1943 to Frederick and Frieda (Goter) Werner.
Ron grew up in St. Paul where he attended Luther Elementary and graduated from Central High School, St. Paul in 1961. He spent the next few summers working in Alaska. Ron married Judy McKee in 1970. He devoted countless volunteer hours delivering Meals on Wheels to area residents, a “job” he received great joy from. Ron was a true sportsman. He loved the great outdoors and hunted and fished his entire life. Ron was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frieda; half-brother, Merle Werner; and former wife, Judy.
Ron is survived by his daughters, April (Brent) Dehaan and Dawn (Cory) Tasler; son, Dan Werner; step-sons, Jeff and Jim Hoppe; grandchildren, Eli, Rachel, Morgan, Riley, Evan, and Carli; siblings, June, LaVonne, Darlene, and Floreen; former companion, Audrey Cegla; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Refreshments will follow the service in the church hall.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.