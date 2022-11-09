Aug. 17, 1933 - Oct. 25, 2022
Ronald Charles Renn, 89, of Hugo, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Born Aug. 17, 1933, at Minneapolis General Hospital in Minneapolis to Kenneth (1905-1977) and Vivian Simonson (1912-1967) Renn, Ron spent his childhood in Remer and Delano before returning to Minneapolis about 1947. In 1951, he graduated from John Marshall High School and then proudly served three years (1953-1956) in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in California.
On Aug. 28, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Margaret (Margie) MacDonald. They lived in the Twin Cities until 1969 when they moved to Moose Lake where he worked as a chemical dependency counselor and program director at the Moose Lake State Hospital/Regional Treatment Center for over 24 years, retiring in March 1993. In September 1978, they moved to their house on Sand Lake in Windemere Township.
Ron was known for his charming smile and dancing blue eyes. His “Ronnie cheeks” are a trademark most of his descendants have inherited. He loved to fish, but rarely caught anything, and truly enjoyed hunting with his grandsons.
Rooting for the Vikings and Twins and watching police procedurals and murder mysteries were some of his favorite armchair pastimes. He loved cheering for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter in all their endeavors on the court, field, stage, or in the classroom. Ronnie loved Cheetos, powdered sugar donuts, homemade popcorn, fresh fish filets, a good venison steak, and chocolate ice cream.
He was a member and Lay Minister of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Moose Lake, was a friend of Bill W. since 1965, and served on many advisory boards. He participated in the American Legion, the Masons, Moose Lake Area Historical Society, the VFW, Episcopal Cursillo, and Marriage Encounter.
In 2016, he and his wife moved to Forest Lake and were there until her death in 2019. Shortly afterward he moved to Keystone Place at LaValle Fields in Hugo.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, his parents, his brother, Dennis Keith Renn (1939-1965), and an infant son, Michael John Renn (1956).
He is survived by his children: Betsy Morgan of Marine on St. Croix, Thomas (Diana) of Eugene, Oregon, Timothy (Mary) of Forest Lake and Merry Vaughan (Mark) of Superior, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren: Michael Marx Jr. (Chasteen), Elijah Renn (Marjorie), Brandan Vaughan, Douglas Renn, Caitlin Drinkwine (Peter), Eric Renn, and Rebecca Gorder (Jerrod); nine great-grandchildren: Rachel Christensen (Joe), Brenden Renn, Alyssa Marx, Ryan Marx, Aaron Marx, Elkin Bunay, Bianka Renn, Elsie Drinkwine, and Scarlett Gorder; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kira Christesen.
The family thanks Keystone Place at LaValle Fields for lovingly caring for Ron and the staff with Allina Health Hospice for helping him through his final phase of life. If you are so inclined, please send donations to “Keystone Place at LaValle Fields Associate Holiday Fund” to thank the staff that cared for Ron. Put “In memory of Ron Renn” on the memo line of the check. Keystone Place at LaValle Fields, 14602 Finale Avenue North, Hugo, Minn. 55038.
