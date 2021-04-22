Roger W. Nelson

Roger Warren Nelson, 89, Moose Lake, died peacefully after a four year battle with lymphoma on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in his home. He was surrounded by those whom he loved most: his family. Roger was born on March 27, 1932 in Birch Creek Township to Arvid and Amanda (Peterson) Nelson.
Roger was raised on the family farm in Birch Creek Township, the youngest of seven children. He attended school in both a country school and Willow River. Even as a child, Roger enjoyed the challenge of finding things to work on and fix. After meeting Helen Keinanen at the Barnum Fair, they married on January 4th, 1953 in Moose Lake. Just two days later, Roger was drafted into the United States Army. He served honorably in the Korean War until 1954. Upon his return, Roger worked construction for his own business as a dealer for Lester Pole Buildings, and also spent many years farming. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed flowers and gardening. He was a master craftsman, refinishing furniture as a hobby and cutting wood. Roger had a special love for music, too. He could always be heard singing classic country music and loved supporting his daughter, Tina, as she performed at various locations and his son, Jim, when he performed with his band. More than anything else in this world, Roger admired his family. He was the ultimate family-man, cherishing every second he was able to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Roger will be remembered for his honesty and integrity, his hard-working ways, and the kind and caring heart he had.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Nelson; brothers, Oliver (Dorothy) Nelson and Floyd (Lois) Nelson; and sisters, Amy (Lester) DeGroot, Jeanne (Warren) Martinson, Jeanette (Robert) Peterson, and Hazel (Ralph) Molis.
Roger will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years and the love of his life, Helen; children, Renee (LeeRay) Horton, Laurie (Rick) Gustafson, and Brenda (Jack) Leritz, and Jim (Rhonda) Nelson; grandchildren, Luke (Jackie), Lisa (Mark), Laura (Kevin), Kyle (Becky), Jessica (John), Heather (Joe), Emily, and Abbey; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at Moose Lake Covenant Church from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 with food being served from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
