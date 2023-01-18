Dad Main.jpg

June 28, 1936 - Jan. 7, 2023

Roger Gary Petersen, 86 fell asleep in death on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 with his loving wife of 65 years at his side. Roger was born on June 28 1936 to Richard and Marcy Petersen. After high school, he joined the Army and served as a paratrooper and member of the 101st Airborne. Shortly after, he married his wife Lee Ann, started a family and began a career in the sheet metal trade.

