Roger Gary Petersen, 86 fell asleep in death on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 with his loving wife of 65 years at his side. Roger was born on June 28 1936 to Richard and Marcy Petersen. After high school, he joined the Army and served as a paratrooper and member of the 101st Airborne. Shortly after, he married his wife Lee Ann, started a family and began a career in the sheet metal trade.
Roger enjoyed volunteering his time and to use his skills in sheet metal to help construct Kingdom Halls around the Twin Cities.
A true Minnesotan, Roger loved the outdoors and shared his love of camping, fishing and hunting with his family. He especially enjoyed his time spent up north at “the Askov farm,” which reminded him of his childhood. He was an excellent skier and introduced many young ones to the sport.
Roger had a big heart and was happy to help others any way he could. He was outgoing by nature, loved to tell jokes and had a gift of making others laugh.
Roger is survived by his wife Lee Ann; children Vicky (David) Winter, Roger (Melissa) Petersen, Lori Hedgcock, and niece Lynn Adams whom he raised. Roger will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Richie, Ronnie, Merle, Cheryl and Gary.
The family is deeply appreciative of the doctors, nurses and care team at Allina and of the home hospice arrangement.
A memorial of him will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 925 Century Ave N Maplewood, MN 55119.
