Robert V. Schultz

Robert Vernon Schultz, 90, of Carlton, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Augustana Health Care Center, Moose Lake. Robert was born June 16, 1930 in Barnum Township, the son of George and Ethel Schultz. Robert grew up in Barnum Township attending Central School. He served in the Army and was in the front lines of the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and received two bronze stars. Robert was united in marriage to Peggy Jones on May 9, 1953 in Cloquet.
Robert worked at and owned/operated the Carlton Feed Mill for 35 years. He served on the Twin Lakes Township Board for 39 years, the Bethel Lutheran/Atkinson Community Cemetery Board for 43 years, the Woodland Mutual Insurance Board for 20 years and the Bethel Lutheran Church Board for several years. Robert was the last living charter member of the Carlton Area Lions Club serving as an active member for over 50 years. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award from Lions Club International Foundation in 2001.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy in 2005; his parents, George and Ethel; sister, Georgina Miller; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Miller and Eugene Parenteau.
He is survived by his two children, Barbara (Thomas) Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisc. and Michael (Mary) Schultz of Carlton; five grandchildren, Rebecca Schultz Lancaster, Aaron Johnson, Anthony Schultz, Sarah Johnson Lake and Andrew Schultz; four great grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Parenteau and Virginia (Ernie) Engle and special friend, Mary Baxley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Atkins-Northland Funeral Home 801 14th Street, Cloquet. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service with military honors will be in the spring in Atkinson Cemetery. Cards and letters of condolence may be sent to the family c/o Atkins-Northland Funeral Home.
