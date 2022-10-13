Robert “Bob” O. J. Hanson, 86, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Mason, Wisconsin to Elizabeth Mackie and Oscar Lofstrom. At the age of 13, he moved to Wright with his mother and stepfather, Carl Hanson, whom he considered his father his whole life. He worked at the Corona Peat Plant, Moose Lake and Superior creameries, and Diamond Match retiring on March 11, 2004. He enjoyed Logging, fishing and cribbage and was fortunate enough to get a “29” hand once in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Paul Crotteau; grandson, Skylar Hunter; and nephew, Michael Hanson.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie of 52 years; sons, Philip (Becky Newton), Garrie (Brenda Jenkins), and Curtis (Stephen Park); grandchildren, Tayiah (Achu) Sabir, Matthew Hanson, Justin and David LeBlanc, Dennis, Mandy and Devon Egge and their mother Angie Hale; great-grandchildren, Abdullah, Maryam, Eesa, Amora, Jedidiah, and Joshua; God children; Rozzie Dahlman Obando, Nathan Dahlman, and Patty Larson; and exchange student son, Sonet of Bangladesh. He is also survived by his sisters, Ruth (Regg) Bonitz, Mellon, Wisc., Rose (Kenneth) Gregg, Canon City, Colorado; Vera Crotteau, and Vivian (Cloyce) Murdock, of Cloquet; brother, Vernon (Wanda) Hanson of Hibbing; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.
Special thanks to Curtis, Stephen, and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care of Bob in his last few months of life.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Visitation will continue from noon until the 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 also in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.