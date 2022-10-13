h

Jan. 25, 1936 - Oct. 1, 2022

Robert “Bob” O. J. Hanson, 86, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Mason, Wisconsin to Elizabeth Mackie and Oscar Lofstrom. At the age of 13, he moved to Wright with his mother and stepfather, Carl Hanson, whom he considered his father his whole life. He worked at the Corona Peat Plant, Moose Lake and Superior creameries, and Diamond Match retiring on March 11, 2004. He enjoyed Logging, fishing and cribbage and was fortunate enough to get a “29” hand once in his life.

