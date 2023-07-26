Robert James Hoppe, Sr., 85, Moose Lake, was a strong man. He fought with all his might every night to keep his branch from falling off the family tree, but he got sick and tired and with God’s help he slowly faded away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Essentia Health Moose Lake while surrounded by his family.
On the 15th of March 1938, the greatest dad that ever lived was born to Edward and Genevieve Hoppe. They lived in Winona until he was six-years-old. Then they moved to Moose Lake where he lived the rest of his life.
Robert worked for the Minnesota D.O.T. and served in their union and board for 38 years. He drove gas transport for Conoco for 10 years. Robert also volunteered as a firefighter for the Moose Lake Fire Department for 33 years. He belonged to the Sturgeon Lake Lions for 30 years and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
In June 1957, he married the love of his life, Sharon Venem. They lived together happily for 66 years and had five children.
Robert and Sharon went on many adventures together. They drove their motorhome to Alaska, took a bus tour to Key West, flew to Italy and England, and of course trips to see their great grandkids. They saved the best adventure for last.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon; four sons, Robert, Jr. (Bob) of Lawton, Oklahoma, Todd of Naknek, Alaska, Scott of Sturgeon Lake and Joel (Bob) of Lawler;daughter, Vicki of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; siblings, Sandy Dahlquist of Hermantown, Becky Waldemar of Henning; brother-in-law, Bud Waldemar of Henning, brother-in-law Keith Olson of Little Falls; grandkids, Megan, Adrienne, Eric, Josh (Stacy); Rebecca, Jamie (Corey); Jesse (Ray); Jade, Ashley (Charlie), Mandy (Josh), Alyssa, Geno, Holly, Pam, Geraldine, Jimmy, and Angie; 45 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Lola and Adrian Venem; sisters, Ruth, Bette, Rosemary and Thea; brother, Edward; brothers-in-law, Einar Lattu, Joe Goldberg, Roger Dahlquist and Dean Waldemar; daughter-in-law, Gloria Hoppe; nephew, Bruce Lattu; nieces, Debbie and Deanna Dahlquist.
A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Moose Lake Fire Hall.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.