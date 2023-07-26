o

March 15, 1938 - July 18, 2023

Robert James Hoppe, Sr., 85, Moose Lake, was a strong man.  He fought with all his might every night to keep his branch from falling off the family tree, but he got sick and tired and with God’s help he slowly faded away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Essentia Health Moose Lake while surrounded by his family.

