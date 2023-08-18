o

April 20, 1931 - Aug. 3, 2023

Robert “Bob” Ray Luing, age 92, of Mahtowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Barnes Care in Esko. Born on April 20, 1931 to Virgil and Belle Luing in Worthington, he was raised on the farm and attended the one room school, participating in FFA and 4-H, graduating in 1948. Bob attended the University of Minnesota Agriculture College after graduation. 

