Robert “Bob” Ray Luing, age 92, of Mahtowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Barnes Care in Esko. Born on April 20, 1931 to Virgil and Belle Luing in Worthington, he was raised on the farm and attended the one room school, participating in FFA and 4-H, graduating in 1948. Bob attended the University of Minnesota Agriculture College after graduation.
He married Faith on Dec. 3, 1951. Shortly after Bob enlisted in the Army. During the military enlistment he served in South Korea during the Korean Conflict, shipping over early in March 1953, working as a radio repairman on the tanks in his division.
Bob and Faith came up to northern Minnesota at the invitation of his uncle and got his first job at Studebaker Garage in Cloquet. He started at the Cloquet papermill when it was called Northwest Paper, then became Potlatch; was transferred to Brainerd, during a department startup for five years, then came back to the Cloquet mill until he took retirement at age 62 prior to open heart surgery. Bob was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Cloquet. Prior to that he went to Mahtowa Covenant and Temple Baptist-Brainerd. Bob donated lumber that helped build the Barnum Community Church. His hobbies included woodworking with his own diamond willow, hunting birds and deer, fishing, and gardening.
Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Vivian (Bob) Shore, Dorothy (Lynn)(Bob) Vanderwerf Shore, Mary (Jack) Alvey, Alfred (Phyllis) Luing, Gary (Judy) Luing; grandchildren, Jonathon Luu, Jackson Tjaden and Amelia Casey.
He will me missed by his loving wife, Faith Elizabeth Luing; children, Phyllis Luing, Philip Hughes-Luing, Mary Elizabeth Luing, Virginia (Brian) Graves, Rachel (Gary) McDonald, Hannah (Thomas) Casey, Basil (Lori) Luing, Joel (Alia) Luing, Titus (Jenny) Luing; many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Grace Church Cloquet, 601 14th St, Cloquet. Burial was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, 4777 US-53, Saginaw. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.
Military Honors was accorded by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard at the church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Grace church missions or the local DAV
