o

Rick Nelson passed away at home on Saturday, May 27, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Rick was born in Granite Falls in 1956 and shortly after moved with his family to the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. 

In 1963, the family moved to Willow River, where Rick attended elementary and high school. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0