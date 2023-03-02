Oct. 12, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2023
Richard Theodore Brecht, 92, Sandstone, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at his home with family by his side.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1930 in Glencoe to Raymond, Sr. and Frances Brecht.
Richard grew up in Glencoe where he attended school and spent a lot of time at his grandparents farm.
At the age of 17, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of sergeant and served in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean Conflict.
After the Army, Richard attended automobile repair school in Fargo, North Dakota.
On March 6, 1954, Richard married Magdalin Ripplinger in Glencoe. They moved to Champlin and Richard began his career with the U.S. Postal Service working in Minneapolis and Robbinsdale. After retiring in 1986, Richard and Magdalin lived in Sturgeon Lake. They wintered in Arizona for several years. Richard was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. He also enjoyed his hobby of flying model airplanes.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond, Sr. and Frances Brecht; two sisters, Elvera and Audrey; and a brother, Raymond, Jr.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Magdalin; children, Sherri (Rick) Hoheisel, Susan (Richard) Maas and Jeffrey (Lisa) Brecht, eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Moose Lake.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, 6041 Main St. Suite G, North Branch, Minnesota 55056, 763-689-3735, in Richard’s memory.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
