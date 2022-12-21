Richard “Dickie” O. Rengo, 85, Rutledge, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Essentia – Moose Lake. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Long Island, New York to Ove and Onerva Foldal. At the age of 10 months, Dickie was adopted by Matt and Bertha Rengo. He grew up in Automba and attended Barnum High School. He never quite understood that even as the littlest in his family, why he still had to do the most work.
After high school, Dickie attended Dunwoody Institute to become a welder. He truly enjoyed his job at LeJeune Steel Company through the years. He loved gardening and especially enjoyed raising blueberries and raspberries. Dickie’s true passion was model trains and he spent hours upon hours creating a model railroad layout of Automba. He will always be remembered for his nature that drew people near to him.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents: Ove and Onerva Foldal; adoptive parents: Matt and Bertha Rengo; brothers: William Rengo and Raymond Rengo; sisters: Florence Potter; Vivian Rengo; and Barbara Ruuska, whom died just a half hour after her brother.
Dickie will be lovingly remembered by his sisters: Helen Hyytinen of Brooklyn Park and Dagmar (Arnold) Niemela of Willow River; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home. Lunch will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial in West Branch Cemetery, Kalevala Township. will be held in the spring. Memorials are preferred to Gillette’s Children’s Hospital, St. Paul in Dickie’s memory.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
