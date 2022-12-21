March 10, 1937 - Dec. 15, 2022

Richard “Dickie” O. Rengo, 85, Rutledge, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Essentia – Moose Lake.  He was born on March 10, 1937 in Long Island, New York to Ove and Onerva Foldal. At the age of 10 months, Dickie was adopted by Matt and Bertha Rengo.  He grew up in Automba and attended Barnum High School.  He never quite understood that even as the littlest in his family, why he still had to do the most work.  

