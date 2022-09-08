Renee Lees, 71, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 with her family by her side.
Renee married the love of her life Warren Allen Lees on June 14, 1969. She worked for the State Hospital as a human services technician for many years. Renee loved to play bingo, play games on her tablet, also known as “that stupid machine,” reading, her shows and people watching. She also loved going out to eat with friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by Allen. She is survived by her children; Warren “Bubs” Lees, Chris Lees (Carolyn Wilson), and Jessi Lees. Grandchildren; Christine (Patrick) Noonan, Ziigwan Lees, Genevieve Lees, Zander Lees, Caleb Kimmell, Carsen Kimmell, “them damn dogs” Oog and Pua, great-grandchildren; Connor Noonan and Colton Noonan and extended children Randi Jo and Ari Jo. She will also be missed by many family and friends.
A family gathering will be set at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.