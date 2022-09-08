o
Chris

Renee Lees, 71, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 with her family by her side.

Renee married the love of her life Warren Allen Lees on June 14, 1969.  She worked for the State Hospital as a human services technician for many years.  Renee loved to play bingo, play games on her tablet, also known as “that stupid machine,” reading, her shows and people watching.  She also loved going out to eat with friends and relatives.

