July 13 1955 - March 7, 2023
It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the death of Randy Robert Moser, age 67, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Randy passed away at home with his wife Dianna by his side.
July 13 1955 - March 7, 2023
It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the death of Randy Robert Moser, age 67, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Randy passed away at home with his wife Dianna by his side.
Randy was born July 13, 1955, in Duluth . He moved to Moose Lake in 1960, a place he would always call his beloved home. Randy and his wife Dianna moved to Hodgenville in 2015 when he retired.
Please excuse the unorthodox style of this obituary. This is about Randy and his life of devotion and dedication to the service to others.
Through unbelievable odds, Randy succeeded in completing his Social Service degree from St. Cloud University. He put his dedication to work at Mercy Hospital as social services administrator for approximately 10 years. Randy then attended William Mitchell College of Laws in St. Paul from 1989 to 1991. He then started his law practice in Moose Lake in 1991 and for 25 years he was dedicated to helping his fellow citizens in Carlton and Pine counties.
Randy loved his mother, Dona Rae Moder and his three sisters, Ruth (Dale) Nordstrom, Rae Ann (Gary) Anderson and Beth (Ken) Berg. He also had wonderful nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he loved more than anything.
Randy had enduring friendships with his Moose Lake people and co-workers. These relationships were priceless to him. When Randy married Dianna in 2000, he doubled his loving family. Dianna’s two children, Renee (Chris) Grimm, Tommy (Shareef) Gotreaux and her grandson, Hunter Grimm became true family. He had a whole new tribe of brothers, sisters, mother, father, brother and sister in laws as well as many nieces and nephews to love. And love he did.
“Death is nothing at all…Everything remains exactly the same. I am I and you are you, and the old life we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other that we are still… All is well.” – Unknown Author
Randy would not want a fuss over his passing. He will be interred next to his beloved mother, Dona Rae in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Moose Lake, later this spring. If you wish to honor Randy, simply be kind to each other, help your neighbors and loved ones, donate to your favorite charity and be exceptionally tolerant of those with disabilities and those different from you.
Randy simply wanted to be remembered as a good man. Don’t forget to laugh and never, ever eat bad chocolate.
Condolences may also be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.