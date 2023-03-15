o

July 13 1955 - March 7, 2023

It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the death of Randy Robert Moser, age 67, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Randy passed away at home with his wife Dianna by his side.

