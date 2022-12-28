o

May 18, 1951 - Dec. 25, 2022

 Randall “Randy” D. Luing, age 71 of Cloquet, passed away in his home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.  He was born May 18, 1951, in Mahtowa, the son of Kenneth and Isabelle (Patton) Luing. Randy graduated from Moose Lake High School and worked as a registered nurse for Miller Dwan Hospital and Essentia. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Randy enjoyed bowling in leagues and with his brothers, going to tournaments throughout Minnesota and had bowled a perfect 300 game. He had a love for reading. 

