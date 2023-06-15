Sept. 3, 1955 - June 6, 2023
Randy Alver Hjelmberg, 67, Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the University of MN Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1955, to Rose Evelyn and Frank Alver Hjelmberg in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Randy grew up in Lindstrom, with his sisters, Roxy and Judy. The three of them would bowl on Sunday afternoons as the bowling alley was Randy’s second home. Randy also had a newspaper route and worked at Brinks Grocery Store.
Randy was a 1974 graduate of Chisago Lakes High School and later attended Rosemount Vocational School for supermarket management. Once he graduated, he found a job at Holiday in Moose Lake where he met the love of his life, Wendy Johnson. They were married on June 10, 1978. During his younger years, Randy had a passion for riding his motorcycle.
In 1980, he left the grocery business to join the family farm with his in-laws, Archie and Delores Johnson. Randy loved to work and could often be found dancing with his girls in the barn to have a little fun. He farmed until 1994 and then returned to the grocery business in the produce department.
Randy had a kidney and pancreas transplant in 1999 that gave us 24 more years with him. Randy loved being the father of Nikki and Al and he was an amazing dad. He was their biggest fan at all the sporting events and concerts that they had. The only thing that was better than being a dad, was the title of grandpa/pa to Austin, Brenna, Courtney and Hudson. For seven years, he drove to Forest Lake to take care of kids on Thursdays as they ate hundreds of donuts and spent hours at the park, all while in PJs.
Hudson was his side kick, and they were partners in raising the misfit animals on the farm and there was always time to play ball even if the work was not quite done. In his retirement, he raised chickens to sell at the Farmers Market. He also started Randy’s Chickens as a side business to keep busy. When he wasn’t caring for the chickens, you could find him at the meat shop as Hannah’s right-hand man, and helping Al with anything that needed to be done.
He checked on Grandma D at least three times a day and ran to town for something at least twice a day; sometimes even if it was only to visit with the people at the store and see how their day was.
Randy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake where he spent almost every Wednesday night doing dinner dishes in the kitchen with his church ladies and Gary. His faith was the center of his life and lived it out daily in all he did. He was a true servant of Jesus and literally gave in every aspect of his life.
Randy was an active member of the cancer support group in Moose Lake and looked forward to their Tuesday meetings and seeking out people who had cancer to invite them to come and get support as well.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Alver Hjelmberg; father-in-law, Archie Johnson; sister, Roxy Bahn; and niece, Vanessa Ketchum.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Wendy; children, Nikki (Chris) Theisen and Al (Hannah) Hjelmberg; grandchildren, Austin, Brenna and Courtney Theisen and Hudson Hjelmberg; sister, Judy (John) Nelson; brother-in-law, Dale Bahn; mother-in-law, Delores Johnson; sister-in-law, Sylvia (David) Ketchum, numerous nieces and nephews; many friends; and his two pups Lucy and Katie.
A memorial visitation was held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake and continued until the memorial service on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
