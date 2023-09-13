Phyllis Marie (Carlson) Faue, 85, Moose Lake, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in West Duluth on Aug. 2, 1938 to Ronald and Alphie Carlson.
She was a proud graduate of Denfeld High School, class of 1956, where she was a cheerleader and power club president. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1960 with a degree in social work.
She met the love of her life, James Faue while working at Bethany Home for Children. They were married on Nov. 18, 1961.
They spent the entirety of their time together deeply in love. They coined the term of endearment, “Hunbunner.” They raised four children together. After living in the Minnesota cities of Sandstone, Austin, Duluth, and Esko the first 10 years of their marriage, they settled in Roseville.
Phyllis worked as a real-estate agent for 35-years. She helped hundreds of individuals and families sell or find their home and it gave her great pleasure doing so. She was joined by Jim in 1989 and together they became the “Results Team.” She retired her license in 2011.
They eventually retired to the family lake home in Barnum in 2007 where Phyllis enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and spending time with her family and friends on the lake. She joined the Asbury Methodist Church in Duluth—the same church where her parents and grandparents had been members. She stayed active in the community, especially preparing lefse for the annual bake sale.
She and Jim enjoyed spending time with friends snowmobiling, traveling, golfing. She took several skiing trips to Colorado with her girlfriends. She and Jim made several wonderful trips overseas. A highlight was reconnecting with her grandparents’ relatives in Norway. She was quite proud of her Norwegian heritage and even learned the language.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Alphie Carlson; many cousins and special friends.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, James F Faue; son, Jon (Susan) Faue; daughters, Cindy (Ron) Moynihan, Kara (Doug) Heupel and Amy (Stan) Stanske; grandchildren, Courtney (Fiancé Joseph) Moynihan, Lauren Faue, Audrey Faue, Joe Heupel and Sydney Heupel; sister, Barbara (Carlson) Bernard; niece, Renee Gellatly; nephew, Paul (Anna) Gellatly; and many cousins.
The family would like to express its sincerest appreciation to the staff and caregivers from St. Croix Hospice, Essentia Hospital, Moose Lake, and local caregiver, who provided Phyllis and us with outstanding care and love during these past few months.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Asbury United Methodist Church, 6822 Grand Ave., Duluth. Memorials are preferred to the Greater Denfeld Foundation, Denfeld High School, 401 N. 44th Ave. W., Duluth, MN 55807.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
