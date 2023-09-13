o

Phyllis Marie (Carlson) Faue, 85, Moose Lake, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.  She was born in West Duluth on Aug. 2, 1938 to Ronald and Alphie Carlson. 

She was a proud graduate of Denfeld High School, class of 1956, where she was a cheerleader and power club president. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1960 with a degree in social work. 

