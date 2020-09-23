Phyllis Johnson

Phyllis Marjorie (Korhonen) Johnson passed away September 20, 2020 at Augustana Care Center, Moose Lake, Minnesota. She was born October 28, 1925 in Moose Lake to Charles and Lempi (Henrikson) Korhonen. She attended school in Kettle River and Moose Lake and graduated in 1943. After graduating from Moose Lake High School, Phyllis was an assistant bookkeeper at the Kettle River Co-op Creamery Association from1943 to1948, and again in 1955. During WWII in 1943-1944, she was in the Ground Observer Corp in Kettle River and sold war bonds at the Kettle River Co-op Store.
She married Harold Johnson in March, 1946 and Paulette was born in 1949. In 1952, the family moved to Spenard, Alaska for 16 months, and Phyllis worked at the Anchorage Pie Bakery where she made delicious little pies for sale. Upon return, she was head of consumer billing at the Carlton County Co-op Power Association from 1958 to1988. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church since it’s organization. She and Harold were the first couple married in the Church after it was moved into Kettle River. She served as Treasurer for 30 years on the Church’s Cemetery Board. She taught Bible classes at the Moose Lake State Hospital for 14 years, taught Sunday School for many years at Holy Trinity, and was a member of the Mission Guild. After retirement, Phyllis and Harold spent six weeks every winter at their daughter’s home in Miami. For some years, Harold’s brother, Walter and wife Joyce, joined them in their motor home, and after Harold’s passing, Phyllis’ sister, Lois, visited many years as well.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, sister Alice Einarson, and brother Tim Korhonen.
She is survived by her daughter, Paulette of Miami, sister Lois Hattenberger of Brooklyn Center, brothers-in-law Walter Johnson of Burnsville, Paul Johnson of Cromwell, Ray (Sharon) Johnson of Kettle River, best neighbors and friends, Pat (Jack) Kolodge, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Augustana Care Center who took such good care of Phyllis these last 18 months.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 PM Saturday, September 26, before the 1 PM funeral service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kettle River. Physical distancing and masks will be required while attending the indoor visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 81, Kettle River, MN, 55757.
