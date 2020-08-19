Philip Raymond Melzark, 67, of Pelican Lake, WI, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 7, 2020 with loved ones by his side.
Phil was born on June 13, 1953 in Moose Lake, MN to Lewis and Helen (Stromsness) Melzark. He grew up in Kettle River, MN and graduated from Moose Lake High School. After high school, he attended college at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
He was the branch manager for Safety-Kleen in Cloquet, MN for many years. When he and his family moved to Wisconsin he worked in mortgage and insurance and owned his own mortgage company.
Phil enjoyed spending time in Mexico with his partner, Maria, camping and campfires at his home in Pelican Lake, WI, fishing with his son, and snowmobiling with his daughter and son-in-law. He loved to travel, especially to Mexico and Hawaii, where he could scuba dive and explore the beaches. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage and kicking butt at pool and foosball. He was a huge science fiction fan and watching new episodes of Star Trek every week was a family tradition. His family and friends were very important to him and he loved spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis, and his mother, Helen.
He is survived by his partner, Maria Paredes of Puerto Vallarta; two children, Christa (Dan) Bowe of East Troy, WI, and Dustin (Jennifer) Melzark of West Bend, WI; three sisters, Janet (Gus) Pilloud of Antioch, CA, Marion Morbeto of Concord, CA, and Dorothy (David) Bruneau of Cloquet, MN; four grandchildren, Luke and Alayna Bowe, and Addison and Beckett Melzark; six nieces and nephews, Jill Reitan, Tim, Jeff, and Katie Morbeto, Kimberly Bruneau, and Lisa Will; and “adopted” children, Diana, Daniela and Daniel Gonzalez.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or another cancer nonprofit. Please reach out to Christa Bowe at christa.bowe@gmail.com with any questions.
