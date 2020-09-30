Paul Staab

Paul Charles Staab, age 91, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Firestone, Colorado.
He was born on July 24,1929, in Catharine, Kansas to Albert and Ida Staab, the 7th of 10 children.
He married Joyce Halverson on December 28, 1950.
He was a truck driver, retiring in 1985. He and Joyce owned the Trailside Saloon in Thornton, Colorado from 1985 to 2005.
Paul and Joyce were summer residents for numerous years in Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Staab, his parents, Albert and Ida Staab, his brothers, Albert Staab Jr. (Clara), Fred Staab, Robert Staab (Alice), Richard Staab, Frank Staab, and Joseph Staab and his sisters, Rita Billinger (Leo), and Eileen Bollig (Al).
He is survived by his children, Paul (Sonny) Staab, Steven Staab (Nancy), Sharla Literal, Jan Wilson (Jack), Bobbi Hoguta (Ken), Betsey Hinkle, Mark Staab (DeDe), Jeff Staab (Theresa), brother Norman Staab, sister in laws Catherine Staab (Fred) and Irma Staab (Frank),
21 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass was held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Mead, CO, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:00am. A slide show was presented.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 03, 2020, at 2:00pm, at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver Township, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paul’s favorite charities; crosscatholic.org or foodforthepoor.org.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.1.20)
